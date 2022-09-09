Petition to recall Senator Priola approved, must obtain 18,291 signatures by November

By Kacie Sinton
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Kevin Priola, a state senator who made headlines last month after leaving the Republican party for the Democrat party, is facing a recall effort.

Approved on Friday morning by the Secretary of State’s office, the petition to recall Senator Priola must now attain a minimum of 18,291 valid signatures from his district within 60 days. This puts petitioners on a deadline of November 8, the same day as the upcoming midterm election.

The cost to perform a special election will be billed to the counties in which it is held, estimated to be $199,079.95.

Priola, who represents Adams County, stated that he was horrified by the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and waited for a rejection of the violent attempt to overthrow democracy by his former party, but it never came. “I cannot continue to be part of a political party that is okay with a violent attempt to overturn a free and fair election and continues to peddle claims that the 2020 election was stolen,” Priola said.

Should petitioners obtain enough signatures, Priola may be removed from office.

