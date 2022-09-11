$100 million grant for I-70 improvement

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Congressman Joe Neguse announced yesterday, September 10, 2022, that the Colorado Department of Transportation and Clear Creek County have received a $100,000,000 grant from the US Department of Transportation INFRA grants program.

Funding from this grant will go towards improving I-70 through the mountain corridor. The INFRA (Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects) program awards grants to improve safety, reliability, and efficiency of the movement of freight as well as people traveling in and across urban and rural areas.

“I-70 and our mountain transportation corridor is a critical part of Colorado infrastructure. This roadway is an economic driver and a gateway to recreation and tourism opportunities for our state, which is why this significant funding is such a game-changer. This $100 million investment will fund much-needed investments in the safety and reliability of the I-70 corridor, protecting Coloradans and visitors for generations to come,” said Congressman Neguse.

Funding is aimed to improve eight miles of the I-70 Mountain Corridor, from west Evergreen to eastern Idaho Springs. A third travel lane will be added, as well as a frontage road connection, a new ramp from US 6 to eastbound I-70, and improvement on sight and speed design for horizontal curves.

The project also aims to improve the Clear Creek Greenway multimodal trail and will implement environmental mitigation efforts, including installing wildlife crossings and fencing as well as restoring nearby creek and riparian areas.

Electric vehicle infrastructure and shuttle parking will be added to support transit operations within the corridor.

Representative Neguse has been securing funding for Colorado’s transportation infrastructure. In June of 2020, Neguse secured $60,700,000 for Vail Pass improvements after writing to the Secretary of Transportation requesting funds.

