Additional deaths from West Nile Virus

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Public Health has confirmed its second and third deaths from West Nile virus complications.

Montrose County currently accounts for 30% of West Nile virus cases. At this time, the county holds 19 cases of West Nile virus, which is just one shy of the county’s highest total in the past ten years.

“There has been a concerning increase in the amount of West Nile virus cases,” said Montrose County Communicable Disease Coordinator Lisa Gallegos. “The increase in cases is believed to be related to the additional precipitation the area received this summer. Cases vary from people who are camping, golfing, visiting the park, or spending time in the backyards at their homes—the important thing to note is that mosquitos are present at several different places and taking precautions will help reduce your risk.”

Montrose County Public Health has dunks, which is a mosquito larvicide, available free for people to start controlling mosquito reproduction in standing or stagnant water.

They are available during business hours at Montrose County Public Health, located at 1845 South Townsend Avenue. Dunks are also available at local retailers.

Additional steps can be taken to help protect yourself and your loved ones from West Nile virus.

To protect yourself:

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) -registered repellants insect repellants outdoors.

Limit activity outdoors during dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active.

Wear long pants, long-sleeve shirts, and socks when outdoors. Spray clothes with insect repellant for further protection.

To mosquito-proof your home:

Drain standing water from tires, flowerpots, cans, clogged gutters, birdbaths, and toys at least once a week.

Install or repair screens on doors and windows.

