Additional deaths from West Nile Virus

File- In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab...
File- In this Aug. 16, 2012 file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. A cooler-than-normal spring has slowed the breeding season for mosquitoes, but experts warn this doesn't mean that Texans should let down their guard when it comes to protecting themselves from the West Nile virus. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Oter | AP)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Public Health has confirmed its second and third deaths from West Nile virus complications.

Montrose County currently accounts for 30% of West Nile virus cases. At this time, the county holds 19 cases of West Nile virus, which is just one shy of the county’s highest total in the past ten years.

“There has been a concerning increase in the amount of West Nile virus cases,” said Montrose County Communicable Disease Coordinator Lisa Gallegos. “The increase in cases is believed to be related to the additional precipitation the area received this summer. Cases vary from people who are camping, golfing, visiting the park, or spending time in the backyards at their homes—the important thing to note is that mosquitos are present at several different places and taking precautions will help reduce your risk.”

Montrose County Public Health has dunks, which is a mosquito larvicide, available free for people to start controlling mosquito reproduction in standing or stagnant water.

They are available during business hours at Montrose County Public Health, located at 1845 South Townsend Avenue. Dunks are also available at local retailers.

Additional steps can be taken to help protect yourself and your loved ones from West Nile virus.

To protect yourself:

  • Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered repellants insect repellants outdoors.
  • Limit activity outdoors during dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active.
  • Wear long pants, long-sleeve shirts, and socks when outdoors. Spray clothes with insect repellant for further protection.

To mosquito-proof your home:

  • Drain standing water from tires, flowerpots, cans, clogged gutters, birdbaths, and toys at least once a week.
  • Install or repair screens on doors and windows.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released

Latest News

Family at Canyon View Park
Canyon View Park celebrates 25th Anniversary
A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Man drowns at Corn Lake
Colorado Mesa University themed mural went up at Mesa Mall in 2021.
Grand Junction looking for mural artists
A grant rewarded to the Colorado Department of Transportation will help to improve safety,...
$100 million grant for I-70 improvement