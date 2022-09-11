Some rain chances on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There has not been that much change in our conditions today in the Grand Valley as we stay dry, staying under sunny skies except for the hazy/ smoky skies. What has changed today has been the temperatures. We have escaped the 90s and have hovered around in the mid-80s. Grand Junction stayed in the mid-80s while Montrose approached in the lower 80s.

Tonight, conditions will remain dry, and skies will remain mostly clear and hazy. Temperatures will stay a little cooler than last night, with Grand Junction reaching a low of 57 and Montrose at 52.

By tomorrow, the same conditions will remain in the valleys; however, the San Juans could get a few scattered showers in the evening. Temperatures will warm up back into the mid to upper 80s, so sitting around average.

Looking ahead into next week, this is where most of the Western Slope will experience different weather conditions than what we have had this past week. While the San Juans will still become notorious for scattered showers and thunderstorms, there is a chance that our valleys will receive the same conditions. Chances will ramp up on Tuesday, making it the most likely today to present a few scattered showers towards the evening hours. Cloud cover will become more prominent, leading to mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies, which will cool our temperatures.

Tuesday into Wednesday, Grand Junction will have temperatures cool into the lower 80s to upper 70s, and Montrose can feel temperatures in the upper to mid-70s. By Thursday and the start of the weekend, temperatures will gradually rise back into the mid to upper 80s as sunshine returns to the area.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

