Colorado now has an official Wine Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis has declared that September 11 through September 19, 2022, will officially be recognized as Colorado Wine Week.

Colorado is home to over 170 licensed wineries and has been mentioned by USA Today, The Today Show, The Wine Enthusiast, Forbes, Vogue, The New York Times, and many more.

Colorado Wine Week is a way for the state to celebrate it’s wine, wine producers, grape growers and vineyards.

The Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE) is the state’s only non-profit dedicated specifically to Colorado wine and the grape growing industry.

“We are very excited and honored that Governor Polis has recognized our state’s incredible winemakers and grape growers during Colorado Wine Week,” said CAVE Executive Director, Cassidee Shull. “Throughout Colorado Wine Week, we invite everyone to celebrate and support their local winemakers and grape growers! One way to do that is by participating in the numerous wine-themed events taking place across the state this week.”

Many Colorado Wine Week events are free to attend, however some do require tickets. A full list of Wine Week events across the state can be found on the Colorado Winefest website.

The Colorado Wine Week will conclude with the Colorado Mountain Winefest on September 17, 2022, in Palisade, Colorado. The Colorado Mountain Winefest is the largest fundraiser for CAVE. Although this year is sold out, guests interested in attending next year are invited to join a ticket waitlist on the Colorado Winefest website.

