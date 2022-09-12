Delta will host their first annual Delta Pride Festival

Delta Colorado Pride Festival
Delta Colorado Pride Festival(Delta Colorado Pride)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The first annual Delta Pride Festival is set to take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 with a range of activities for all ages. Delta held their first Delta Pride Day in 2013.

Delta Pride is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives of those who identify as LGBT+ by offering a safe environment in a rural area.

“I have been in this community all of my life. I am Delta Proud. I am also a survivor of harassment, being targeted at work, social media and even had protester’s at church in this county. We just want to have the same abilities to work and play and live without harassment,” said Xavier Saenz, founder of Delta Pride and lifelong resident.

Delta Pride invites everyone to enjoy the festivities to help educate and work together to fight against any harm to youth, equality, freedoms and justice for all.

“If you don’t want to be around LGBTQIA2S+ people, your presence is not required. Don’t make our safe space a war zone, but please come, enjoy and learn. As a young people’s minister I try to teach the love that was intended and that is to be kind to one another” explains Saenz.

The festival will kick off at 2 p.m. at Cleland Park. Following a welcoming on the main stage, there will be a bounce house and vendors. At 2:30 p.m. there will be a People Parade around the parks edge. The public is invited to bring their flags and to march with them in solidarity to symbolize the visibility of existence.

At 3 p.m. the Second Saturday Cast from Charlie Dwellington’s will host a drag show on the main stage. Hosted by Queen Stella Rae Van Dyke, the cast will celebrate their third anniversary. Following the Second Saturday Cast drag show, Delta’s own Van Dyke Family Drag Troupe show will begin.

After the shows there will be a Shining Star Pageant at 5 p.m. followed by an open mic for anyone interested.

The festival is set to conclude around 7 p.m..

Vendors and sponsors are asked to apply on the Delta Pride website. Volunteers can apply on the website or can email deltacopride@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released

Latest News

Fall colors on the Grand Mesa, near Grand Junction, Colorado.
Fall activities in Grand Junction
Chip sealing during road construction (stock photo)
Traffic delays on CO 133 near Carbondale
Dillon Vakoff, 27, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in...
Man arrested in weekend slaying of Colorado police officer
A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake