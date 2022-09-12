Fall activities in Grand Junction

Fall colors on the Grand Mesa, near Grand Junction, Colorado.
Fall colors on the Grand Mesa, near Grand Junction, Colorado.(Kira Smith)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Parks and Recreation has released their Guide to fall events that includes information about classes, services, programs, special events and other things in the Grand Valley.

The fall guide also includes information regarding trails, parks and facilities.

Guides were mailed to residents of Grand Junction and copies can be picked up from the Parks and Recreation office located at 1340 Gunnison Ave. A virtual guide is also available on the Parks and Recreation website.

New programs have been added this year, including a Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest, Water Lights and Night, and Take Part in Art at Rocket Park.

The activity guide also features information for a Community Recreation Center. This allows readers to provide input for the size of the facility, what features they believe should be offered, and how the center should be funded.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released

Latest News

Chip sealing during road construction (stock photo)
Traffic delays on CO 133 near Carbondale
Dillon Vakoff, 27, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in...
Colorado city mourns police officer slain over weekend
A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake
Adan Vallejo blocks water with mud as he irrigates a field of cotton with water from the...
In Mexico’s dry north, Colorado River adds to uncertainty