Fall activities in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Parks and Recreation has released their Guide to fall events that includes information about classes, services, programs, special events and other things in the Grand Valley.

The fall guide also includes information regarding trails, parks and facilities.

Guides were mailed to residents of Grand Junction and copies can be picked up from the Parks and Recreation office located at 1340 Gunnison Ave. A virtual guide is also available on the Parks and Recreation website.

New programs have been added this year, including a Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest, Water Lights and Night, and Take Part in Art at Rocket Park.

The activity guide also features information for a Community Recreation Center. This allows readers to provide input for the size of the facility, what features they believe should be offered, and how the center should be funded.

