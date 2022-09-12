First case of West Nile virus this year reported in Mesa County

Mosquito on skin
Mosquito on skin
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the first time this year, a human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Mesa County.

The person infected is 60-year-old man. He is currently hospitalized with a severe form of the disease.

There is no treatment for West Nile virus, so prevention is very important.

To protect yourself:

  • Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered repellants insect repellants outdoors.
  • Limit activity outdoors during dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active.
  • Wear long pants, long-sleeve shirts, and socks when outdoors. Spray clothes with insect repellant for further protection.

To mosquito-proof your home:

  • Drain standing water from tires, flowerpots, cans, clogged gutters, birdbaths, and toys at least once a week.
  • Install or repair screens on doors and windows.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released

Latest News

The CAVE premises in Palisade, Colorado.
Colorado now has an official Wine Week
Delta Colorado Pride Festival
Delta will host their first annual Delta Pride Festival
Fall colors on the Grand Mesa, near Grand Junction, Colorado.
Fall activities in Grand Junction
Chip sealing during road construction (stock photo)
Traffic delays on CO 133 near Carbondale