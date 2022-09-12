First case of West Nile virus this year reported in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the first time this year, a human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Mesa County.

The person infected is 60-year-old man. He is currently hospitalized with a severe form of the disease.

There is no treatment for West Nile virus, so prevention is very important.

To protect yourself:

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) -registered repellants insect repellants outdoors.

Limit activity outdoors during dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active.

Wear long pants, long-sleeve shirts, and socks when outdoors. Spray clothes with insect repellant for further protection.

To mosquito-proof your home:

Drain standing water from tires, flowerpots, cans, clogged gutters, birdbaths, and toys at least once a week.

Install or repair screens on doors and windows.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.