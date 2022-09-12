HelloFresh meal kits may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli

Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.
Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.(Department of Agriculture)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - HelloFresh meal kits shipped in July may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli, according to an alert issued by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Officials say that consumers who still have the beef in their freezers should throw it away.

The USDA believes the beef is linked to illnesses, but did not specify how many potential cases there are.

The potentially contaminated ground beef was shipped to consumers in meal kits from July 2 to July 21. It came in a 10-ounce package with the label “EST.46841″ next to the USDA mark of inspection. The sides of the packages contained one of two codes: EST#46841 L1 22 155 or EST#46841 L5 22 155.

The full kits are not being recalled because they are no longer sold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released

Latest News

New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
This image provided by Blue Origin shows a capsule containing science experiments after a...
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard
Dillon Vakoff, 27, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in...
Colorado city mourns police officer slain over weekend
An NIH-funded study said prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health...
Prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health disorders, study says