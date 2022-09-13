Clouds and rain turn us much cooler

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a long stretch of record-breaking heat, we finally turned a little cooler through this past weekend and into Monday. That cooling pattern is poised to continue as moisture from what was Hurricane Kay streams across the region ahead of an incoming trough. Clouds have already been moving in through the morning, and we’ve seen some light showers in eastern Utah as well. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will gradually move eastward through the rest of the day, increasing rain chances as we head into the afternoon. The clouds and the rain should keep us much cooler than previous days, with highs making it into the lower and middle 70s for many of our lower elevations locations. Upper 70s are possible in places like Grand Junction, but it would largely depend on some sunshine through the morning and rain holding off until later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will continue to remain in place whenever rain is not falling. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with some lingering scattered showers overnight tonight with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Yet another round of on-and-off rain with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies swings through the region on Wednesday, with heavier rain possible in the northwestern corner of the region. High temperatures will once again stay well below normal, only reaching the lower to middle 70s. Some more showers could continue Wednesday night, then things should start to dry out on Thursday. The better moisture will move north and east of us, but a small chance of a couple of isolated showers could continue into Thursday. Lower rain chances and a few more peeks of sunshine should get high temperatures back up into the middle and upper 70s.

The warm-up continues through the end of the work week and into the weekend as partly cloudy skies transitions more toward mostly sunny and sunny skies. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s on Friday, then the lower to middle 80s by Saturday and Sunday. Some small rain chances could return to the region once again by the start of next week.

Overall, it should be a nice little taste of fall before summer officially ends across the Western Slope.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

