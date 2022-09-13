Ken Starr, whose probe led to Clinton impeachment, dies at age 76

Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at...
Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation of former President Bill Clinton, has died at the age of 76.(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76, his family said.

In a probe that lasted five years, Starr looked into fraudulent real estate deals involving a long-time Clinton associate, delved into the removal of documents from the office of deputy White House counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and assembled evidence of Clinton’s sexual encounters with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern. In 2020, he was recruited to help represent President Donald Trump in the nation’s third impeachment trial.

For many years, Starr’s stellar reputation as a lawyer seemed to place him on a path to the Supreme Court. At age 37, he became the youngest person ever to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. From 1989-93, Starr was the solicitor general in the administration of President George H.W. Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released

Latest News

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow falls 1,250
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
A firefighter stands near a prescribed burn on March 1, 2022, near Olathe, Kansas.
Rifle/Garfield County Airport performing prescribed burns to test new fire suppressant
Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
In 2nd Alex Jones trial, FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down