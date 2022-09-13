Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say

Authorities in Washington say they have charged a man with kidnapping, residential burglary and assault after assaulting a woman.(PhotosbyAndy via canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:49 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.

KPTV reports neighbors told authorities the man was professing his love for the woman, while he was dragging her from the apartment.

Deputies said they found several death threat text messages the man sent to the woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to get the woman to a safe location, but could not initially find the suspect.

On Sept. 10, the victim told deputies, the man was again sending more threatening text messages. Authorities said the woman and her friends eventually found the man and deputies took him into custody.

The sheriff’s office said Mohamed Aly Aboulezz was arrested in downtown Vancouver. He suffered minor injuries while attempting to escape custody.

Aboulezz is facing charges that include kidnapping, residential burglary and assault.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports it has responded to three cases of women being kidnapped in the last two weeks. Authorities reminded the public to use caution when meeting people online, in bars and at parties.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

