Another cloudy, cool, and wet day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We saw multiple rounds of rain across much of the Western Slope yesterday, and some of that rain continued into the overnight hours last night and into early this morning. The Grand Valley saw some light rain before sunrise, then those showers spread down Highway 50 into Delta and Montrose. Some snowflakes may have also fallen across some of the higher elevations along the central San Juan Mountains as well earlier this morning. We’ll continue to see a few more rounds of scattered showers across the Western Slope through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, some of which could produce heavy rain--especially across the northwestern corner of the region. Some of the highest elevations of the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide could see some snowflakes, but we’re talking elevations at or above 13,000 and 14,000 feet. Whenever rain is not falling, we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. That will keep temperatures cooler than yesterday, with highs generally in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few showers could once again stick around through the evening and into the overnight hours with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

Isolated showers could still be in place along and just south of Interstate 70 Thursday morning, but better moisture starts to move out of the region by the afternoon. We should start to see some sunshine filter back into much of the Western Slope by Thursday afternoon, and temperatures should warm into the middle and upper 70s. We’ll continue to dry out into Friday, and temperatures will continue to turn warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunny skies will become more abundant into the weekend, and temperatures will warm slightly above normal with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Clouds will start to increase again on Monday with very small rain chances and continued highs in the lower to middle 80s. Rain chances look to increase once again by Tuesday, which could also cool us back down into the lower and middle 70s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

