Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa.

There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for the Grand Mesa Elk Data Analysis Unit (DAU) E-14. This DAU includes GMUs 41, 42, 52, 411, 421, and 521.

Currently, unlimited over-the-counter licenses are available in all six GMUs. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gathering feedback to determine if archery licenses should be limited. These limitations may be determined by increases in hunting pressure, reduced archery hunter satisfaction, declining archery hunter harvest success and changing elk distribution between public and private lands.

The public is encouraged to submit comments through the survey. For more information, the public is invited to attend one or both virtual meetings on Sept. 28 and Oct. 10. Both meetings will be conducted on Zoom from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. The meetings will begin with a brief presentation from CPW staff before opening up for questions.

“We have been discussing potential archery limitations in GMU 521 for several years, but now the conversation has expanded to the broader Grand Mesa. We appreciate the public’s feedback on this issue to help guide our decision making process,” said Brandon Diamond, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager out of the Gunnison office. “What’s most important to us is maintaining a healthy and well distributed elk population, while also providing a quality hunting experience for archers.”

To attend the Sept. 28 meeting, go to https://cpw.info/3dhVCME and enter passcode 663938.

To attend the Oct. 10 meeting, go to https://cpw.info/3RIH1J1 and enter passcode 151080.

Wildlife managers have intentionally reduced the E-14 elk herd from a high of more than 20,000 elk in the early 1990s to a 2021 post-hunt population estimate of approximately 14,000 elk. The population objective for the herd is 15,000-19,000 elk.

License limitations would be to address hunter crowding issues, to give a better experience for hunters, and to acknowledge that elk distribution between public and private lands is influenced by increasing hunting pressure.

For questions regarding the upcoming meetings, contact the Grand Junction Office at 970-255-6100 or Gunnison office 970-641-7060.

