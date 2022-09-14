Delta County’s new Junk and Rubbish Ordinance in effect

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - At the Board of County Commissioners’ Meeting on September 6, 2022, an updated Ordinance Prohibiting the Accumulation of Rubbish (Junk) within Delta County was adopted and is now in effect.

The Ordinance applies throughout the unincorporated area of Delta County including public and state lands.

The goal for the Ordinance is to protect public safety, health, and welfare of citizens and residents in Delta County by eliminating and controlling, to the extent possible, the accumulation of rubbish within the county.

Rubbish can cause visual blight, reduction in property value, hazardous toxic substances to be deposited, attract rodents and other vermin, as well as air, noise and water pollution, potential fire hazards and more.

Property owners will be educated and asked to comply, then given warnings to comply, and after several failed attempts the updated Ordinance can now issue a fine.

“We are here to educate and truly help our residents work through the updated Ordinance,” said Everett Neil, Delta County Code Compliance Officer, “I want to have a conversation with landowners, not just hand out tickets.”

The most notable change in the ordinance is shifting enforcement from a criminal to a civil process in accordance with changes in state statute. The civil process involves the ability to issue a Summons and Complaint (fines and penalties) to non-compliant property owners. By statute, the ordinance does not apply to agricultural land in unincorporated Delta County.

Funds collected from fines will help to support the program.

“We are on a mission to make Delta an even better place to call home,” said Neil.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.