Moose seriously injures archery hunter in Colorado

This was the fourth moose attack on a person this year in Colorado.
This was the fourth moose attack on a person this year in Colorado.(NPS Photo/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say an archery hunter sustained life-threatening injuries when he was gored and trampled by a moose in a remote area west of Fort Collins.

The rare moose attack happened Tuesday as the adult male hunter prepared to shoot the animal with an arrow, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tells The Coloradoan.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Jenevieve Kramer says the injured hunter activated an emergency signal from a GPS device. Other hunters located the man as he hiked out of the area south of Cameron Peak, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) west of Fort Collins.

A sheriff’s deputy performed “life-saving” first aid and applied a tourniquet, Kramer says. The man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

“He was in very bad shape,” Kramer said.

It was the fourth moose attack on a person this year and the 13th since 2019, according to Travis Duncan, a spokesperson with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Colorado’s archery moose season runs from Sept. 11 to Sept. 30.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month

Latest News

FILE - Craig Thompson, commissioner of the Mountain West Conference, speaks to reporters after...
Mountain West Commissioner Thompson stepping down
Elk
Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa
Ballots will be mailed out starting October 17.
2022 Colorado ballot has been certified
Parts of the Rio Grande went dry in Albuquerque in this photo dated June 27, 2022.
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico