Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lila’
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lila!
Lila is a two-year-old cutie full of love. She gets along well with other dogs and even has a brother with her. Lila does great around children and would make a great family and adventure dog.
Lila loves treats and loves to play in the water.
If you’re interested in adopting Lila, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.
