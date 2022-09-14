US drug overdose deaths remain at near record highs, CDC says

CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.
CDC data: drug overdose deaths in the US remain near record levels.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. remain at near record levels.

According to provisional data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 109,000 people died of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending March 2022.

Annual overdose deaths reached record levels during the pandemic.

The latest figure is a 44% jump from two years earlier, when there were about 76,000 deaths reported in the 12-month period ending in March 2020.

Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, were involved in more than two-thirds of the overdose deaths in the year ending in March 2022.

Deaths involving synthetic opioids increased by a whopping 80% over the past two years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month

Latest News

DUI checkpoint (generic)
Over 3,590 alcohol-suspected crashes this year in Colorado, DUI enforcement rises for Fall Festivals
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
Parents concerned about AR-15 raffle at children's softball league
The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with...
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio law banning most abortions
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns