2022 crash trends in the state

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Lane violations and driving while impaired is the two highest factors behind the violent trend of fatal crashes in Colorado, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

“We’ve only had two of our fatal crashes involving impaired drivers,” said Captain Matt Ozanic.

The state patrol states from January through July of 2022, 21.6% of accidents were caused by drivers traveling outside the designated lane, and 18% were caused by driving impaired.

In the state, Mesa County is ranked number five for most drivers arrested for DUI at 117, but Ozanic said driving under the influence decreased in the valley.

“So the message is getting across on impaired driving and also the seatbelt enforcement,” added Ozanic.

CPS is utilizing a data-driven approach, where they use data to show where crashes are most likely to happen.

“For us this year, it’s that’s kind of the western end of Clifton, and we’ve really put a lot of efforts into that area, particularly in DUI enforcement, impaired driving, seatbelt enforcement, and lane violations or distracted driving,” said Ozanic.

But one message that isn’t getting across: Avoid distractions while driving, like texting. So, as a result, troopers are taking higher enforcement efforts.

“You’re probably going to start seeing tickets out of those instead of the written warnings or verbal warnings,” said Ozanic.

The state patrol designed a campaign called, Stay in Your Lane to remind people to control their lane position and avoid driving aggressively, distracted, and impaired.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.