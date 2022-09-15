2022 crash trends in the state

Colorado State Patrol Fruita 4A Office
Colorado State Patrol Fruita 4A Office(Natasha Lynn)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:02 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Lane violations and driving while impaired is the two highest factors behind the violent trend of fatal crashes in Colorado, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

“We’ve only had two of our fatal crashes involving impaired drivers,” said Captain Matt Ozanic.

The state patrol states from January through July of 2022, 21.6% of accidents were caused by drivers traveling outside the designated lane, and 18% were caused by driving impaired.

In the state, Mesa County is ranked number five for most drivers arrested for DUI at 117, but Ozanic said driving under the influence decreased in the valley.

“So the message is getting across on impaired driving and also the seatbelt enforcement,” added Ozanic.

CPS is utilizing a data-driven approach, where they use data to show where crashes are most likely to happen.

“For us this year, it’s that’s kind of the western end of Clifton, and we’ve really put a lot of efforts into that area, particularly in DUI enforcement, impaired driving, seatbelt enforcement, and lane violations or distracted driving,” said Ozanic.

But one message that isn’t getting across: Avoid distractions while driving, like texting. So, as a result, troopers are taking higher enforcement efforts.

“You’re probably going to start seeing tickets out of those instead of the written warnings or verbal warnings,” said Ozanic.

The state patrol designed a campaign called, Stay in Your Lane to remind people to control their lane position and avoid driving aggressively, distracted, and impaired.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month

Latest News

As people in the U.K. and around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, preparations...
Grand Junction public event to honor Queen Elizabeth II
Pile of junk and trash
Delta County’s new Junk and Rubbish Ordinance in effect
DUI checkpoint (generic)
Over 3,590 alcohol-suspected crashes this year in Colorado, DUI enforcement rises for Fall Festivals
A teacher with a student.
Federal grant to help CU Denver expand rural teacher pipeline