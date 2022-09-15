Accident on Patterson and Placer, motorists should expect closures, delays

This story is still developing.
This story is still developing.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Following an accident at the crossroads of Patterson Road and Placer Street, the Grand Junction Police Department announced that it has closed both eastbound and westbound lanes. All traffic is currently being diverted through 29 1/2 road.

Eyewitnesses report a likely fatality, though authorities have not confirmed this.

There is not a current estimate for when the road will be reopened.

This story is still developing, more information will be released as it becomes available.

