Accident on Patterson and Placer, motorists should expect closures, delays

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Following an accident at the crossroads of Patterson Road and Placer Street, the Grand Junction Police Department announced that it has closed both eastbound and westbound lanes. All traffic is currently being diverted through 29 1/2 road.

Eyewitnesses report a likely fatality, though authorities have not confirmed this.

There is not a current estimate for when the road will be reopened.

___

This story is still developing, more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.