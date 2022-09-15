Federal warrant outlines breadth of Colorado election tampering investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell showed viewers a copy of the search warrant and subpoena served on him earlier this week.

In less than two months, Lindell is expected to be called in front of a federal grand jury focused on election tampering in Mesa County in 2020. The subpoena states Lindell is ordered to appear November 3, 2022 in front of a federal grand jury in Grand Junction.

Lindell’s one of former President Trump’s strongest supporters. He has also come out in support of indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Peters is accused in an election tampering conspiracy stemming from the 2020 presidential election.

The document lists names of people labeled identified as “subjects” in a federal investigation focused on gathering evidence in Mesa County about identity theft, intentional damage to a protected computer or conspiracy to commit either.

Among those listed – Tina Peters and two of her election clerks, Belinda Knisley and Sandra Brown. Both are accused in state court, but Knisley cut a deal with prosecutors and will testify against Peters. Peters has pleaded not guilty.

The subpoena also lists Sherronna Bishop. In November 2021, the FBI searched Bishop’s house as part of the Mesa County security breach. Bishop says she managed Rep. Lauren Boebert’s first run at Congress. She is also a strong supporter of Peters.

The judge signed off on agents searching for anything tied to identity fraud including discs, USB flash drives and even Lindell’s cell phone.

