Flu vaccine now available in Mesa County

A medical employee draws a flu vaccine in this photo from 2021.
A medical employee draws a flu vaccine in this photo from 2021.(American Heart Association)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Flu season is right around the corner, but Mesa County Public Health has announced that flu vaccines are now available in Mesa County.

MCPH states that the best way to protect yourself from getting sick from the flu is to make sure to get the yearly vaccine adjustments. The virus which causes the flu mutates often, so immunizations must be updated seasonally to prevent infections from the most recent strain, according to MCPH

Drive-thru flu clinics will be held by MCPH at 510 29 1/2 Road at the following dates and times:

Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For citizens who can’t make it to those clinics, MCPH suggests visiting the Public Health Clinic from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. MCPH states that walk-ins are accepted, but it suggests making an appointment by calling (970) 248-6900 to avoid a lengthy wait time.

Flu vaccines are typically covered by insurance, but MCPH states that it has other payment options available for uninsured people.

Last year was one of the mildest flu seasons seen for Mesa County, with MCPH reporting only nine total cases.

