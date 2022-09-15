French bulldog gives rare birth to 13 puppies

A French bulldog in Northern Kentucky achieved something incredibly rare – giving birth to 13 puppies. (Source: WXIX)
By Ethan Emery and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the website French Bulldog Owner, the average French bulldog will have around three puppies in a litter. Having seven puppies is rare, the website claims.

The dog’s owner, Jamie Walker, was expecting her dog to go into labor and noticed she was larger than most pregnant dogs.

“We went to the vet, and he said, ‘She might have six or seven [puppies],’ and he came back out with a basket behind me full of 13 puppies,” Walker told WXIX. “And that’s just unheard of.”

Walker is now wondering if his French bulldog is a record-setter.

Regardless, the mother and her puppies are healthy. The pups will be adopted to new homes when they are ready.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

