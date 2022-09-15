Morning rain gives way to a drier afternoon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers at times continued through the overnight and even the early morning hours around the Western Slope. The rain really piled up in Grand Junction yesterday, with 1.18 inches coming down. That shattered the previous daily record of 0.34 inches set back in 2011. Most of the rain has moved over toward the High Country through the morning, with even some snow potentially coming down in some of the highest elevations of the Continental Divide. A few smaller showers could still be possible primarily over the northern portions of the region through the rest of the morning, then we’ll start to see a transition toward mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies by this afternoon. That sunshine should push high temperatures into the middle and upper 70s later today. We’ll continue to see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight tonight with lows in the lower to middle 50s.

We’ll watch for a few showers across the northwest corner of the region on Friday, but outside of that we’ll continue to see a drier and warmer pattern settle into the region by the end of the work week. We’ll once again see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s on Friday. A couple of places could see temperatures briefly climb into the lower 80s. Skies will clear out even more Friday night, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine with some scattered clouds into the weekend. Highs will continue to climb through the 80s, and likely wind up a little bit above normal by the end of the weekend and into early next week in the middle 80s.

Clouds and slight rain chances move back into the region on Tuesday with highs falling back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Better rain chances will turn us even cooler into Wednesday. Clouds and rain should once again pin high temperatures only in the middle 70s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

