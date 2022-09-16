Alert issued for missing endangered adult

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult.

Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday.

Description

Hair color: Grey and black.

Eye color: Brown.

Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt, and green Nike shoes.

Distinguishing features: A grey mustache

Quirova has dementia and a heart condition. Authorities ask for anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

