Alert issued for missing endangered adult
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult.
Edward James Quirova, also known as “Jimmy,” was last seen at 3:35 p.m. Friday.
Description
Hair color: Grey and black.
Eye color: Brown.
Attire: Grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt, and green Nike shoes.
Distinguishing features: A grey mustache
Quirova has dementia and a heart condition. Authorities ask for anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.
