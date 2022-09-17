GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Raise your wine glasses. The Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back.

The wine fest began in 1992 and is now blown into a 5,000-attendee event. The wine industry plays a vital part in Palisade’s economic growth and sustainability.

Organizers of the wine fest said wineries and vineyards employ hundreds of people each year and draw tourism to the area.

“Just this example, our festival this weekend is bringing in 1000′s of attendees from all over that are eating and drinking at our local restaurants and dining in our downtown area,” said Cassidee Shull, Executive Director at Colorado Association for Viticulture and Enology. “They’ll be partaking in all of these events I had mentioned earlier and just enjoying what our lovely area has to offer.”

The event will feature more than 40 Colorado wineries, cideries, and meaderies. For more information, visit https://coloradowinefest.com.

