Dry weekend ahead along with another warming trend

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A small system earlier today brought a few more scattered showers to Grand Junction towards the afternoon hours. Since the passing of the storm, we have remained dry. Temperatures have remained comfortable, reaching a high in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Some higher elevations, like the Grand Mesa and Glenwood Canyon, had heavier showers from the afternoon to evening hours.

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid-50s for Grand Junction and upper-40s for Montrose. Both locations will sit under clear skies as most daytime cloud cover will push away tonight, and conditions will remain dry.

For this weekend, there will be little change to the conditions as they will remain dry. However, in the higher elevations, North of I-70, in Garfield county, there is a chance of a brief scattered shower in the early morning. Cloud cover will become scattered throughout most of the day, and temperatures will start the subsequent warming trend.

Tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the lower 80s in Grand Junction, mid-80s by Sunday, and peak in the upper 80s by the start of next week. Montrose will also feel this warming trend rising into the mid-80s by the following Monday.

Next week, a new weather maker will start to make its appearance by next Tuesday. Like this past week, scattered showers will become present on Tuesday and amplify by next Wednesday when heavier rainfall is to be present. The system will continue bringing scattered showers across the Western Slope until Thursday. This system will also bring along another cooldown. Temperatures will fall to the lower 80s in Grand Junction on Tuesday and hover around the mid-70s by Wednesday into Friday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

