Safe2Tell reports increase in August as students return to school

Mesa County Valley School District 51
((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A dramatic increase in the number of students reporting problems and asking for help on a special website and app. It’s called Safe2Tell, and it gives students, parents, and the community an anonymous way to report safety issues.

Mesa County School District 51 said the increase is not unusual; reports usually spike when the school year begins.

“It’s peers who are concerned about another peer that is reporting and asking for help for that peer,” said Jason Talley, crisis coordinator.

The concern is driving students to share tips anonymously. “Between about 95% of the tips that we see receive are good tips and provide us with great information about students that people might have concerns about,” added Talley.

Safe2Tell reports increased 207% in August statewide. Administrators said the increase isn’t a bad sign. It means students are on higher alert.

“We saw about ten reports come in July and up to a little over 42 reports that came in for the month of August,” said Talley.

The school district said most of its reports include: suicide concerns, drugs and alcohol, and bullying or harassment.

