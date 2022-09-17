Update on Town of Palisade water discoloration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A follow-up after people in Palisade complained about discolored water coming from their taps.

The town wants to dismiss any rumors about the safety of the drinking water and wants the public to know they’re working to fix the discoloration. The town said the discoloration was caused by manganese.

According to a press release, the natural underground springs couldn’t keep up with the seasonal demand. So, the town supplement the need for water from reserves in the Cabin Reservoir.

The mayor, Greg Mikola, said the testing has shown the water is safe to drink, ”The water is tested every day, and actually, several times a day, our water comes down off of Cabin Reservoir, and our testing shows that the water is still safe and still potable.”

The Utilities Department reports workers flushed the distribution system daily since Sunday.

Palisade officials said if you’re still noticing a color in the water over the next day or two, contact the State Certified Plant Operator, Brian Flenniken- bflenniken@townofpalisade.org.

