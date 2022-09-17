Western Slope football scores
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our team is tracking prep sports scores for Grand Junction and surrounding areas.
Scores will be updated as they come in.
Grand Junction Central Warriors played a home game against the Durango Demons, Durango won 49-14.
Palisade Bulldogs are playing a home game against the Montrose Red Hawks, Montrose is in the lead 40-13.
Delta Panthers are playing an away game against Rifle Bears in Delta, Delta is in the lead 21-0.
Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.