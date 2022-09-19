2022 Candidate forum luncheon

2022 Candidate forum luncheon
2022 Candidate forum luncheon(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re only seven weeks away from November midterm election. Voters will head to the polls on November eight. Today, Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum luncheon. The idea is to give the candidates time to talk about their plans and tell residents what they would do if elected.

The moderator started the luncheon with one simple statement, “this is not a debate... we will respect each other and our views... this is for the public to get to know you.” Once the candidates hit the stage it was a tell all as to why residents should vote for him/her. But, not everyone who was invited showed up. For example, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert was not in attendance. Her campaign said she was in D.C. fulfilling her duties. But, there is a twist, she cast a proxy vote today. A proxy vote is when one person cast a vote as another. Simply put, she was not able to physically attend proceeding in the House Chamber in D.C. Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida cast her vote today.

However, her opponent Adam Frisch was in Grand Junction today. I was able to speak with him after the luncheon and he told me, “I had the same conversation in the Club 20 debate. I just believe if you are in an elected office holder you need to show up as much as possible and get in front of as many people possible.” Other notable absences included Governor Jared Polis, U.S. Senator Michael Bennett, and their midterm opponents Heidi Ganahal and Joe O’Dea.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month
Both the woman and her grandson were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The...
89-year-old woman, grandson seriously injured in dog attack
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Several inches of flooding just outside of the KKCO 11 HQ.
Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old

Latest News

Police lights
Elderly woman dies after pit bull attack at Denver-area home
CDOT starts new wrong way sign project
Maintenance causing ramp closures along I-70
Sources report that the school is locked down, but little has been confirmed yet.
Montrose High School lockdown lifted, may have been caused by ‘prank call’
Box of crayons (Source: Pixabay)
Coloradans needed to design new license plate