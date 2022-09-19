Fire smoke expected near West Dolores Rim

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Res Rios Field Office has planned a controlled burn for September 19, 2022, at West Dolores Rim, located about seven miles east of Dove Creek.

Approximately 884 acres will be burned of ponderosa pine and Gambel oak.

The burn is part of an initiative in the Southwest District to reduce hazardous fuels; protect wildland-urban interface communities; improve big game habitat, sage grouse habitat, and range conditions; and reintroduce fire to a fire-adapted ecosystem to restore healthy forests and species diversity.

Road closures are not expected to be impacted, however camping in the area is discouraged due to increased traffic and likelihood of smoke in the area, particularly at night.

Most smoke is expected to lift and dissipate during the warmer portion of the day, but smoke should be expected for several days after the burn as vegetation in the interior continues to smolder.

Smoke permits were obtained by BLM from the Colorado State Air Pollution Control Division, which identify atmospheric conditions under which the burns can be implemented.

Fire smoke can affect your health, even from planned burns. For more information, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment website.

For information on prescribed burns, visit the Southwest District BLM Prescribed Fire InciWeb page, follow the Colorado BLM Southwest on Twitter or Facebook.

