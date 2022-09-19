Coloradans needed to design new license plate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a Historic Colorado Contest, giving residents the ability to change history by designing a license plate for the state’s 150th anniversary.

“This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years of Colorado history and showcase Colorado’s talented artists. As we gear up for Colorado’s sesquicentennial in 2026 we are planning many more ways to celebrate our state,” Gov. Jared Polis said. “In Colorado, creativity and inspiration are all around us, and we are excited to see the great designs Coloradans share. This new license plate honors the legacy of Coloradans who helped shape our great state as we look forward towards a bright future together.”

“Coloradans are proud of the state we call home,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “Our state has a rich history and we want to honor the legacy of those Coloradans who laid the foundation for our success, and with the Historic Colorado Contest, we will.”

Submissions began on Monday, September 19, 2022 and will be accepted through Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The contest is open to anyone who resides or studies in Colorado.

Up to 10 finalists will be selected throughout the state by a committee, and the public will vote on the top three. The DMV will feature the winning artists in all media releases and the winners will each receive a commemorative license plate as well as a $1,000 grant.

The entries will be judged on how well the artist captures Colorado’s history, with quality and originality, and how well the artists translates that art into a Colorado license plate.

The Historic Colorado Contest is free to enter and each participant can submit up to three entries. All entries must be original artwork from the participant submitting it.

Interested participants should visit the Colorado DMV website for complete information, terms and conditions, and templates for drafting submissions.

Designs and entry forms should be emailed to to dor_HistoricColorado@state.co.us.

Voting for winning designs is expected to begin in the beginning of 2023.

