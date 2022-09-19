Fentanyl Crisis CMU meeting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, September 15, 2022, many organizations like Voices for Awareness went to a public meeting at the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Ballroom to discuss an update on the fentanyl crisis in Grand Junction. While these organizations attended CMU, some reached out to the community before the event happened. “One of our main focuses is to get the public to understand that we are living in a time that you do not have to have a traditional drug problem in order to die from these drugs,” said Amy Neville, President of the Alexander Neville Foundation. According to Neville, the crisis has become a big problem in Grand Junction and across the country.

“Fentanyl is now killing more people than car accidents and suicide combined,” said Jaime Puerta, president of Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID). According to Puerta, the average lifespan for every man, woman, and child in the country is decreasing. These organizations help the community by giving presentations and visiting different schools to educate kids and teens about the dangers of Fentanyl.

One organization in Grand Junction called Voices for Awareness attended the conference on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, Voices for Awareness president Andrea Thomas, Puerta, and Neville went to Fruita Monument High School to talk to students about the dangers. During this presentation, Thomas stated that a twenty-minute video showed the drug’s risks, how it is sold and brought, and how to protect oneself.

From the CMU presentation on Thursday, these organizations came together to give an update on the crisis in Grand Junction. The video played at Fruita Monument High School was also shown at CMU. The groups also got together with those who lost a loved one due to Fentanyl. While there were many different speakers, one, in particular, was the sheriff of Mesa County, Todd Rodwell. “This isn’t something that is just happening in New York City, or out in California, or in some border state, this is happening right now in Grand Junction, Colorado,” said Rodwell. The organizations plan to continue to have more meetings in the future, attend more schools in the community, and travel the country.

For those who need fentanyl-related resources in Grand Junction, you can contact Andrea Thomas at (970) 250-8449. Andrea states that in an emergency, always call 911. You can also visit the Voices for Awareness website to learn more.

