Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Heath'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:09 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!

Heath the dog is a sweet as a Heath bar!

Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy.

If you are interested in adopting Heath contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

