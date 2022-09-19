Montrose High on lockdown but threat could be a hoax

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose High School is on lockdown after a reported threat of a shooter in the building.

We have reached out to the police department and are waiting to hear back.

But witnesses tell us the building is surrounded by law enforcement.

Montrose schools confirmed the lockdown on its Facebook page.

Turns out, other districts are scrambling after someone called in a similar threat.

On the Alamosa city Facebook page, city leaders write, “The Police Department did respond to the High School based on a call. The same number was used to call Montrose, Denver, and schools in the Texas area. At this point, Police have finished searching the High School and will be releasing all schools. It was a unfounded threat felt to be a prank call.”

Alamosa reports its received an all clear from police.

This story is actively developing, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

