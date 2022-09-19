Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time,...
There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centered 37 kilometers (23 miles) southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers (9.4 miles).

Michoacan’s Public Security department said there were no immediate reports of significant damage in that state beyond some cracks in buildings in the town of Coalcoman.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major, deadly quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month
Both the woman and her grandson were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The...
89-year-old woman, grandson seriously injured in dog attack
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Several inches of flooding just outside of the KKCO 11 HQ.
Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old

Latest News

Shannon Burden, 38, is facing a charge of misconduct while in office.
Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault of inmate, officials say
The iconic rainbow trout, one of Colorado's most recognizable fish.
On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub
Missing hiker Rock Stanley
Missing hiker found dead in Nevada
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker