‘Til debt do us part, inflation may be what’s keeping couples together

Marriage and money
Marriage and money(INVESTIGATETV)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Out of the Coloradans who want to separate, 25% hesitate for reasons involving their financial situation, according a survey of 3,026 couples completed by DivorceAnswers.com.

In that same survey, over half said they thought having a partner with money issues is a big reason to consider divorce, however some marriages may be continuing due to that very factor.

One third of Coloradans surveyed explained that they could not afford to live somewhere on their own. With divorce fees easily racking up to $15,000 and cost of living steadily increasing, it seems as though the cost of separation outweighs living independently.

Comparatively, the highest rate of people wanting to separate but won’t due to inflation is in Montana, with a rate of 75%. The lowest goes to Alabama with 8%.

Visit DivorceAnswers.com to see a further breakdown on how debt affects marriage across America.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month
Both the woman and her grandson were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The...
89-year-old woman, grandson seriously injured in dog attack
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Several inches of flooding just outside of the KKCO 11 HQ.
Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old

Latest News

Shipping containers. This is a stock photo and should not reflect the containers being used to...
Toxic chemicals may be leaking into your food, makeup, or health care products, study finds
FILE - Smog blankets Denver in this photo dated June 19, 2021.
Northern Colorado air quality downgraded by EPA
Contaminant-free compost.
Composting companies battle contamination as programs expand
FILE - The Calf Canyon Megafire burned over 340,000 acres, becoming the largest fire in New...
2022′s supercharged summer of climate extremes