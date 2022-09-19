Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir

Blue Mesa Reservoir captured in the winter of 2019.
Blue Mesa Reservoir captured in the winter of 2019.(Jeanie Garvin)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Park Service (NPS) has sampled and analyzed water in the Iola Basin of the Blue Mesa Reservoir, and has determined the presence of cyanotoxins that exceed safe exposure levels.

Certain types of algae blooms can produce cyanotoxins, which can become harmful to humans and animals.

The NPS has closed areas in the Iona Basin to full-body contact recreation including swimming, skiing, paddle-boarding, wading, and similar sports. NPS requests the public use caution to avoid unnecessary exposure to reservoir water when fishing, boating, or recreating.

Other areas of Blue Mesa Reservoir may also contain these toxins, so the public is urged to use caution and to avoid areas with algal mats.

While boating and fishing remain open throughout Blue Mesa Reservoir, recreators are asked to be sure to clean fish thoroughly in treated water and to remember to clean, drain, and dry all boats and fishing gear.

Dogs and other animals should not drink water from any portion of the Iola Basin, and the park recommends not allowing your animals to swim or drink from any reservoir waters.

If individuals or pets experience nausea, vomiting, digestive distress, breathing problems, seizures, or unexplained illness after coming in contact with the water, contact medical care (doctor or veterinarian) immediately.

Harmful algae, better known as blue-green algae, is common and natural to waters across Colorado. The algae can multiply rapidly forming blooms and scums, particularly in areas of shallow and warm water.

The National Park Service will continue to monitor waters across Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month
Both the woman and her grandson were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The...
89-year-old woman, grandson seriously injured in dog attack
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
Several inches of flooding just outside of the KKCO 11 HQ.
Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old

Latest News

A 20-year-old road rage suspect has been seriously injured after the parked police patrol...
Suspect seriously hurt when train hits parked police vehicle
The Rio Grande dry through parts of Albuquerque in June, 2022.
Dwindling Colorado River Basin key to New Mexico agriculture
Dillon Vakoff, 27, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in...
Procession, funeral held for slain Colorado police officer
The homeless MacArthur Park homeless camp in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 5, 2021.
Pandemic homeless hotels close, sending some back to streets