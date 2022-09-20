Comic con 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another event to pick from over the weekend because Comic Con was in town! Comic Con is a comic book convention with a focus on comic book culture. The event took place downtown at the convention center. You could purchase a ticket for only $5 at the door and enjoy costumes of your favorite characters. While there I saw everyone from Mario and Luigi, Captain Marvel, and The Hulk.

I spoke with one family who who said this is one of their favorite events. They said, “we weren’t able to make it the past two years because of covid so we are very happy to be here again. My kids love the event and they love to see everyone else who is dressed up in some of their favorite characters.”

Mesa County libraries put on this event and they do have plenty more events planned for the coming months. For a full list of their events you can head to their website.

