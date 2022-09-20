Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

Timing

Rain will fall on and off Tuesday night, then more on than off on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts have been small so far, but we’ve told you since Sunday that Wednesday would be the day when the rain was the heaviest and most widespread. More on-and-off rain is possible throughout much of Thursday, too. An additional half inch to inch of rain is expected around Grand Junction. Higher terrain east and south of the Grand Valley and areas down Highway 50 can get another one to two inches of rain through Thursday. Another 3-5 inches of rain can fall through Thursday along Highway 550 and Highway 160 in the San Juans. Rain will end by Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Impact

Heavy rain can fill rivers, creeks, and streams, all of which can quickly overflow their banks and flood nearby areas. Be aware of rising water and be prepared to move to safety if flooding threatens. Remember I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero will be closed if flash flood warnings are issued for the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

Our Next 24 Hours

Occasional rain is likely this evening. Dry breaks can happen, too. We’ll cool from lower 70s around 6 PM to upper 60 by 80 PM. On-and-off rain is likely overnight. Low temperatures will be near 59 degrees around Grand Junction, 56 degrees around Montrose, 57 degrees around Delta, and 54 degrees around Cortez. Rain is likely on Wednesday. For most of us, it will be more on than off, but an occasional break is still possible. High temperatures will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction, 67 degrees around Montrose, 69 degrees around Delta, and 67 degrees around Cortez.

