Man who claimed to be African prince convicted of fraud

Daryl Robert Harrison was accused of scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000 by pretending...
Daryl Robert Harrison was accused of scamming 14 people out of more than $800,000 by pretending to be an African prince.(Butler County Jail via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Ohio man who claimed he was an African prince was convicted of fraud by a federal jury Friday.

Daryl Robert Harrison, who went by Prince Daryl R. Attipoe and Prophet Daryl R. Attipoe, swindled at least 14 people out of more than $800,000.

He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Harrison’s stepfather, who is awaiting trial, also is accused of being part of the scam.

Officials said the men claimed to be ministers with Power House of Prayer Ministries, a group that financially supported religious services in Ohio and Colorado.

Prosecutors said Harrison told investors, many of whom were church members, that he was a prince from Ghana with connections to African mining and trucking companies. He claimed they could get a return of up to 33% of their investments in the companies.

The two allegedly used the money for personal expenses, including luxury cars and a house rental.

Harrison’s lawyer was contacted for comment. His stepfather’s lawyer denied his client was involved in the scam.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month
Both the woman and her grandson were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The...
89-year-old woman, grandson seriously injured in dog attack
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN leader discusses 'a winter of global discontent'
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
FILE - Prince Charles is seated next to the Queen's crown during the State Opening of...
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task