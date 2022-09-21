Accident causes lane closure on Highway 65, use alternate route

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident on Highway 65 east of Grand Junction has forced officials to close part of the road, causing over a mile of traffic congestion.

This portion of the highway runs up to the Grand Mesa. Travelers are asked to take an alternate route.

Details from the accident have yet to be released but will be shared when they become available.

