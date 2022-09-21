CO Springs man guilty for drug trafficking and weapon possession

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Zachary Lawhead, a 35-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine.

According to the plea agreement, prior to November 1, 2021, the defendant was a fugitive with three previous Colorado state arrest warrants and six prior felony convictions. On Nov. 1, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received an anonymous tip that the defendant was residing at a specific apartment.

When authorities arrived, they found a stolen truck that the defendant had been driving. Officers were unsuccessful to locate and detain Lawhead.

On November 2, 2021, the CSPD were conducting surveillance on the stolen truck when they saw Lawhead and a woman walking towards it. They approached Lawhead and apprehended him. The CSPD conducted a search of Lawhead and found the following:

A clear plastic baggie with six balls of suspected heroin in his sweatshirt pocket, later concluded to be 41.9 grams.

Several clear plastic baggies, five empty and three with substance, later concluded as a total of 13.3 grams of 94% pure methamphetamine.

An additional package of suspected heroin in his pants pocket, later concluded to be 3.2 grams of heroin.

A loaded Smith and Wesson .380 semi-automatic pistol in the defendant’s rear pant pocket.

On the date of Lawhead’s arrest, the defendant admitted that he knew he was a convicted felon.

Lawhead has been sentenced to 92 months in federal prison on September 16, 2022. He was also sentenced to an additional four years of supervised release.

“Reducing gun violence and drug trafficking are our top priorities at the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “Felons should take note: with the help of our partners at the ATF, we will enforce the federal law that prohibits them from possessing a firearm or ammunition.”

“Guns and drugs in the hands of prolific offenders greatly contribute to violent crime,” said Special Agent in Charge David S. Booth. “Together, through strong partnerships with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our local law enforcement partners, we not only combat violent crime, but stop violent offenders.”

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Prosecution was handled by the Violent Crime and Immigration Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

