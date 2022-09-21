Deputy Chief named Interim Chief for Grand Junction Police Department

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Following the recent departure of former Police Chief Doug Shoemaker last month, City Manager Greg Caton has appointed a temporary replacement to serve in his stead.

Current Deputy Chief Matt Smith has been selected to serve as police chief until a national search can be done. Smith joined the GJPD 23 years ago, in 1999, after getting his start in law enforcement at the Cortez Police Department. Smith has served as the deputy chief for the past three years and has overseen multiple divisions.

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Deputy Chief Matt Smith to serve Grand Junction as our Interim Police Chief,” said City Manager Greg Caton. “Matt has a proven track record of strong leadership for our police department and exemplifies department values of professionalism, integrity, compassion, and service. In his new role, Matt will continue to build on strong relationships that exist between the department, our community, partnering organizations and local businesses.”

Smith has previously served as a detective on the Grand Valley Joint Drug Task Force and as a SWAT officer. He has also provided oversight for the Community Resource Unity, School Resource Officers, Code Enforcement, Professional Standards, firearms, patrol tactics, and has served as SWAT commander.

“I am honored to serve the people of Grand Junction in this new role as Interim Chief,” stated Chief Smith. “It is also my privilege to lead an exceptional group of women and men who have dedicated their careers to protecting the lives of those who live, work, learn, and play in our community.”

