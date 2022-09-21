Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one

Firefighters battle flames on Carter Lane
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sires echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another.

The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of Carter Lane was on fire, with smoke and flames coming from the roof.

The fire department says that its fire crews rushed to the scene to find a single-story home fully engulfed in flames. Some firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to the surrounding houses and cars, while others worked with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate neighboring homes.

Authorities report that firefighters entered the home to search for survivors, but only found one alive. The injured person was taken to a hospital for immediate medical care. The only other reported person in the building was later confirmed dead.

The origin and cause of the fire are unclear, but are under investigation. The fire department reports that three ambulances, three fire engines, one truck, and one battalion chief were deployed to the fire. The MCSO also responded to aid in the investigation and safety measures.

