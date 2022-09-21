Land deal signed for Clifton road project

Signing a document
Signing a document(MGN)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County commissioner Scott McGinnis called a half-million dollar land purchase “necessary” to keep improving Clifton.

The county purchased two chunks of right-of-way from two separate owners. One portion cost $375,000 and the other cost $119,000.

The work included will widen and improve a stretch of road from Clifton USPS and the Maverick on Patterson all the way to 2nd Street.

The project will call for two lanes and improved gutters and curbs. It will serve as the official detour once the Colorado Department of Transportation takes over improving the highway from the post office to Clifton Elementary.

“This is just one of the many parts of a lot of excitement that’s taking place out there in Clifton,” said McGinnis. “It has been a priority of this commission to take that diamond in the rough and pull it out of the rough.”

This is only part of the plan to improve Clifton, other improvements include the construction of a new library and community center.

