Police surround Grand Junction home

Police lights
Police lights(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By KKCO 11 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Witnesses tell us Grand Junction Police surrounded an apartment complex at 1950 Barcelona Way.

We’re told officers went to the Lindell Point apartments to serve a felony warrant on a suspect.

But officers say the man slammed the door in their faces and refused to come out.  Our crew on the scene learned children were inside and police worried about a possible hostage situation.

That didn’t happen.  Instead, the suspect surrendered shortly after that and officers arrested him.

