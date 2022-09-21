Public views potential design of recreation center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction residents were able to get an idea of what a new recreation center in might look like.

City Council held a public workshop so people could get a look at some designs and submit their input about the proposed rec center Tuesday night.

The 70-million dollar project is in its third stage. That means city leaders are going over things like the operational plan, the hours of operation and the all important design.

The rec center will be built at Matchett Park and paid for by a proposed .15% increase in the sales tax and money from cannabis sales already earmarked for the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation department.

