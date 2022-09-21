Public views potential design of recreation center

City leaders take public comment on recreation center
City leaders take public comment on recreation center(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction residents were able to get an idea of what a new recreation center in might look like.

City Council held a public workshop so people could get a look at some designs and submit their input about the proposed rec center Tuesday night.

The 70-million dollar project is in its third stage. That means city leaders are going over things like the operational plan, the hours of operation and the all important design.

The rec center will be built at Matchett Park and paid for by a proposed .15% increase in the sales tax and money from cannabis sales already earmarked for the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation department.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month
Both the woman and her grandson were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The...
89-year-old woman, grandson seriously injured in dog attack
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says
A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured