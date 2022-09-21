WWII Air Force veteran celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Just keep living’

A World War II Air Force veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with family, friends and community members in Texas. (Source: KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:11 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A World War II Air Force veteran is celebrating a century of life.

KBTX reports Dale Miller celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

Family, friends and community members helped throw the veteran a party at a senior living facility.

Miller was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Ohio and was in the armed forces as a mechanic and pilot from 1942-1947.

When asked by the management team at the senior living community what he attributes as the secret to living to 100 years old, Miller said, “just keep living.”

Miller’s family said he enjoys rotisserie chicken, but he also has a sweet tooth for ice cream and cake.

